Teen killed, another survives fiery Howard City crash

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County deputies say a teen driver is dead after a fiery crash in Howard City.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. Saturday on Lake Montcalm Road. Deputies say an 18-year-old man was heading west on Lake Montcalm Road when he veered onto the north side of the road, overcorrected and hit a tree.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash. Deputies say an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle escaped, but the driver died inside the wreckage.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the names of the driver until his family has been notified.