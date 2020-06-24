MSP: Suspects who struck patrol cars face drug charges

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men are arrested after crashing into patrol cars and leading police on a chase in Montcalm County.

It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday in Richland Township.

Michigan State Police troopers say they were trying to find a suspect while following up with another investigation at a Montcalm County home.

While there, troopers say they saw two men with large amounts of cash and suspected methamphetamine inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Troopers say they approached the suspects, who then drove away, crashed into another vehicle on scene and side-swiped a patrol car.

Suspects drove eastbound on M-46 into Gratiot County. According to MSP, the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch in Pine River Township, striking two patrol cars along the way.

Troopers say they seized more than $4,000 in cash and about 50 grams of suspected crystal meth and cocaine.

One of the suspects, a 31-year-old Gratiot County man, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of crack cocaine less than 25 grams, fleeing and eluding and had a probation violation warrant.

Another suspect, a 32-year-old Clare County man, was arrested for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.

Both men were lodged at the Montcalm County Jail. No one was hurt.

