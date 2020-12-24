Suspect sought in Christmas Eve gas station armed robbery

A screen shot from surveillance video at the Citgo/Ago gas station on M-46 in Reynolds Township on Dec. 24, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a gas station near Howard City.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at the Citgo/Ago gas station on M-46 in Reynolds Township, just east of US-131, according to an MSP release.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, sunglasses and gloves, walked into the store with what appeared to be a handgun, MSP said. He took off with cigarettes and an unknown amount of money.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect’s vehicle — a silver Chevy Tahoe from the 2000s — heading west on M-46 toward the highway, state police said.

Anyone who has information or recognizes the SUV should call MSP’s Lakeview post at 989.352.8444.