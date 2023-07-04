MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called on reports of the kidnapping late Sunday night. The suspect had reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then fled the area. An investigation began which led authorities to more information on the suspect and the vehicle in question.

During the search for the suspect and victim, deputies discovered that the suspect had released the woman on the side of the road after being driven out of Mecosta County and then brought back to the northwestern part of the state. She had been inside the vehicle for approximately and hour and a half, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken back to her residence by a passerby and suffered minor injuries during the ordeal. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the woman and the suspect knew each other.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 35-year-old former resident of the county. After further investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was found at a residence in southeastern Montcalm County.

Arrest warrants were issued against the suspect and additional law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the residence to help execute them. The agencies were able to then get the suspect to surrender without further incident.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody on multiple charges related to Sunday’s incident. They were also wanted on two other felony charges at the time of his arrest. Their identity has not been released at this time.