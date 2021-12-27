State police search for missing teen on leave from juvenile detention center

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in the Greenville area.

In a tweet Monday morning, Michigan State Police Lakeview Post said 17-year-old Elijah Cole Lile was last seen in the Greenville area Friday. He was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian, southwest of Ann Arbor near the Ohio border.

MSP Lakeview Post is asking for your help in locating ELIJAH COLE LILE, age 17, last seen on 12-24-21 in the Greenville area. He was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian, MI. If you have any information on his location please the post at 989-352-8444 or 911. pic.twitter.com/mdvA3wIONV — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) December 27, 2021

State police did not release a description of Lile but shared an undated photo of him.

No additional information was released as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts Is asked to MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444 or 911.