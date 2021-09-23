State police search for missing Lakeview girl

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Montcalm County girl.

Brooklynn Rae Adams, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at her house in Lakeview, northeast of Howard City. She is described as being around 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black backpack with a pink floral design.

Michigan State Police said her family notified authorities that Brooklynn was missing Thursday morning after they found a note inside the house that said she was leaving but she did not say where she was going.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.