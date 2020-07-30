Standoff at Montcalm Co. home after suspect shoots at troopers

Michigan State Police are on the scene of a standoff in Montcalm County’s Maple Valley Township Thursday, July 30, 2020.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a standoff at a house in rural Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police said an armed suspect is barricaded at the house on W Coral Road in Coral, east of Howard Street. The suspect is believed to be the only person inside the house and there is no threat to the public.

Roads in the area are closed as authorities work to resolve the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It started Thursday morning when troopers tried to check on a man at the house. Someone inside the house shot at the troopers, according to an MSP news release.

State police said no troopers were injured and they did not return fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.