Snowmobile crash leaves 1 dead in Montcalm Co

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a snowmobile crashed along the shore of a Montcalm County lake, leaving the 24-year-old male driver dead.

Michigan State Police Lakeview post responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday night to Duck Lake, near Waterview Way, to a snowmobile crash that turned fatal.

A 24-year-old male from Crystal, Michigan who authorities are not naming at this time was driving across the ice on Duck Lake when it crashed along the shore of an island on the west side of the lake. He was pronounced dead on scene.

MSP continues to investigate this crash.