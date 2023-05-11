MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenagers were ejected from a stolen car when it flipped several times, hitting trees in Montcalm Township, deputies said.

The crash happened Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. on Berridge Road near Sidney Road in Montcalm Township, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. A 1999 Cadillac was headed south on Berridge Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle veered off the road, flipped multiple times and hit several trees.

The three 17-year-olds in the car were thrown from the vehicle.

Two teens were taken to a Greenville hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The third was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

None of the teens were wearing seatbelts and deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.

As the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office investigated, the owners of the 1999 Cadillac called the Greenville Department of Public Safety reporting their vehicle as stolen.

When investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office for review for criminal charges.