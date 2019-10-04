Sheridan hospital shakeup: Board resigns after appointments

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County hospital working toward a new future after firing its CEO is relying on new executive and advisory boards for its fresh start.

A news release sent to News 8 Friday stated the hospital board resigned after appointing two people to oversee an advisory board at Sheridan Community Hospital.

Jerry Rizqallah and Dr. Mark Clark will serve as the executive board and select local community members to be part of SCH’s new advisory board.

Clark is the president of Samaritan Health Care, PC, which took over patient services at SCH a month before the board fired CEO Randy Flechsig.

Rizqallah is a partner for the Midwest headquarters of PayQwik, a banking solution for the marijuana industry. The press release added he’s “a highly successful entrepreneur and real estate investor for over 30 years.”

Former board chair Dr. Ronald Steury said he was “satisfied and optimistic” leaving the responsibility to Rizqallah and his partners.

“We feel this change in direction and leadership will benefit our loyal employees and our community. We wish them nothing but the best in the difficult job of keeping this small, but important, rural hospital viable and responsive to our local residents,” Steury stated in the news release.

SCH is looking candidates for the advisory board. Applications are available through the hospital’s website.