Sheridan hospital leader resigned after license suspended

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A physician’s assistant who resigned from a leadership position at Sheridan Community Hospital recently saw his license suspended.

Target 8 learned Saturday that Scott Brown had resigned. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended Brown’s license Jan. 23, according to the agency’s online records.

In an email statement, a hospital spokesperson told Target 8, “It was a mutual parting the timing that Scott Brown resigned, while the board was voting. LARA is public information.”

Brown previously sat down with Target 8 to discuss the hospital’s future after Samaritan Health Care took over patient services. Brown was one of the group’s executives. In the interview, he addressed concerns about his history with substance abuse.

Brown sent Target 8 the following statement about his suspension and split from SCH:

“My License has been suspended at this time due to that fact I did not submit AA attendance verification and other paperwork to (LARA’s Health Professional Recovery Program) in a timely manner. There are no allegations of relapse, being unsafe to practice or any positive urine drug screens. My attorney and I are working closely with LARA to rectify this situation and we are fully confident that my license to practice to be back in place in the near future. The good news is that I have been sober since March 19th, 2011, that I continue to have a system of accountability in place and in the very near future I will again be able to help others that suffer from substance use disorder. My decision to separate from my partner at Samaritan Health Care, PC, Dr. Mark D. Clark, MD and my decision to resign from Sheridan Community Hospital had nothing to do with my license but unfortunately, I am not at liberty to discuss these actions at this time due to ongoing legal proceedings.”

The official complaint associated with the suspension is not yet public, so Target 8 submitted an open records request seeking to get it.

Target 8 continues to investigate tips sent in about the hospital and concerns for its future.