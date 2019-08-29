Sheridan Community Hospital CEO fired by board

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A rural Montcalm County hospital facing financial struggles will undergo a change in leadership.

Target 8 confirmed the Sheridan Community Hospital Board ousted CEO Randy Flechsig Wednesday night. SCH HIPPA Compliance Officer Bobbi McColley was named interim CEO.

Community members, hospital employees and former employees have been in touch with Target 8 since February, when news broke a former physician at SCH was indicted on federal charges.

The charges are not linked to his time working for a SCH clinic in Stanton, but Target 8 spoke to a former coworker who said Richard Piazza abused his license during his time in Sheridan.

Those concerned for the hospital’s future also accused Flechsig of mismanaging operations.

Flechsig defended himself to Target 8 and asserted the hospital was doing OK after outsourcing inpatient services.

Flechsig joined SCH in 2012. He previously served as Davenport University president but resigned in 2008 after a drunk driving arrest.

This is a developing story. Target 8 will post an update as more details are confirmed.