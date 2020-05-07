Closings & Delays
Sheridan-area man indicted on child porn charges

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

robert howard

Robert Howard’s mug shot from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges, authorities say.

The indictment shows the Robert Russell Howard, of the Sheridan area, knowingly received and possessed child porn.

Authorities say they found explicit images and traced them back to Howard. He admitted to the crime and was arrested in January.

Howard, 56, was already on Michigan’s sex offender registry and was previous convicted of possession of child porn in Charlevoix County in 2012, state records show.

