Sheridan-area man faces child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man already on the Michigan sex offender registry now faces federal charges for possession of child pornography.

Robert Russell Howard of the Sheridan area is accused of having and sharing child porn, a criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday shows.

In the complaint, an investigator says authorities in Pennsylvania found the explicit images being shared via BitTorrent in August and traced them back to Howard.

Local authorities searched Howard’s home Wednesday, at which point they say they found more child porn on Howard’s cellphone. Howard allegedly admitted to them that he had downloaded and viewed the images.

Howard, 56, was previously convicted of possession of child porn in Charlevoix County in 2012, according to the state sex offender registry.

The federal possession charge he faces is punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison and the distribution charge by between 15 and 40 years.