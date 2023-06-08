A semi-truck overturned and spills lumber onto US-131 in Pierson Township June 7, 2023. (Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling lumber rolled over on US-131 near Sand Lake.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on southbound US-131 north of 22 Mile Road in Pierson Township.

The semi-truck hauling double flatbed trailers loaded lumber was heading southbound on US-131 near a curve in the road when the driver went off the roadway, overturned and spilled its load of lumber, according to the sheriff’s office.

The southbound lanes of US-131 were closed for more than three hours as authorities worked to clear the scene.

The driver, a 51-year-old Hulbert man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.