Search near Stanton for 9-year-old with autism

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County authorities are looking for a 9-year-old boy with autism who walked away from his Stanton-area home Wednesday.

Kevin Yarrington can speak, but his family said he may not do so with strangers. He stands 4-foot-1 and has a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen around 10:45 p.m. headed west along Stanton Road east of Stanton.

Anyone who sees Kevin should call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 and choose option 1.