Body of 5-year-old boy found near Six Lakes

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Search crews on Thursday found the body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing near Six Lakes on Christmas Day.

Beau Belson’s body was found shortly after noon under the ice in a pond next to his grandmother’s house, Michigan State Police said.

MSP Lt. David Cope said there would be a death investigation, but there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.

“We’re not sure at this point if he just wandered in to the water, fell in, we’re not sure at this point,” Cope said.

Beau went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday while playing outside with his family at his grandmother’s home in the area of Fleck and Holland roads in Belvidere Township, east of Six Lakes. The family realized Beau was gone when they went inside. When they couldn’t find him, they called police.

About 1,000 volunteers turned out Wednesday to comb the area. Professionals, including an MSP helicopter and drones in the air and a sonar unit on the water, continued working overnight. Hundreds more volunteers returned to look for Beau after the sun rose Thursday.

Crews searched atop the ice Wednesday, but there wasn’t a search under the ice until the MSP Marine Services Team, which is ice-certified, went out Thursday.

Lt. Cope explained that the Marine Services Team is made up of troopers from several posts around the state.

He said the large volunteer turnout was evidence of the close-knit community.

“Thank you for the support and thank you for the help to help to try to find this young boy,” Cope told searchers. “I just wish I had better news.”

People search for 5-year-old Beau Belson in Belvidere Township Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

The area authorities are searching for 5-year-old Beau Belson in Belvidere Township Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Volunteers gather at edge of some woods in the Six Lakes area to search for 5-year-old Beau Belson, missing since Christmas afternoon. (Dec. 26, 2019)