Reward offered after cat shot by arrow

Humane Society of Mid Michigan Wayland the cat, who was shot by an arrow and found north of Sheridan in Montcalm County. (Courtesy: Humane Society of Mid Michigan on Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Humane Society of Mid Michigan is offering a $500 reward for information on who shot a cat with an arrow.

The Humane Society of Mid Michigan posted photos of the cat, who has been named Wayland, on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Wayland was found with the arrow, which pierced his body near his shoulder blades, in the area of Holland Lake Road north of Sheridan in Montcalm County. The humane society said it doesn’t appear the cat, who is a stray, was shot recently and has been suffering for several days.

While Wayland was taken to the veterinarian and the arrow was successfully removed, the humane society said he has "a long road to recovery.” Luckily, the arrow missed his organs and his recovery looks "positive."

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 989.304.5572.

To get updates about Wayland’s recovery or to donate to cover his veterinary care, go to the Humane Society of Mid Michigan’s Facebook page.