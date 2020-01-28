Residents propose Montcalm Co. as Second Amendment sanctuary

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County is discussing a proposed resolution to declare the area as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The declaration is being proposed by a group of residents and is organized by Jeff Gilmore, who was the first one to speak about the idea at the commission meeting Monday. The proposal was not on the agenda but was brought up in public comment.

Crowds filled the inside of the Montcalm County Administration Building in Stanton with many people waiting in the hallway outside.

Supporters of the resolution say it will reaffirm the commitment of the Second Amendment at the local level.

The resolution states that it affirms support for the prosecutor or sheriff to use their sound discretion to not enforce an unconstitutional firearms law against any citizen.

>> Inside woodtv.com: Second Amendment sanctuary proposal for Montcalm County.

Many voiced concerns about new laws in other states, including Virginia. Red flag laws were the biggest concern for most speakers.

Gilmore says supporters feel the Second Amendment is being constantly challenged across the country.

“Every time they turn around, they have more laws that they want to try passing and it’s definitely an infringement upon our constitutional rights,” Gilmore said.

Helen Kennedy was the only person who spoke publicly against the resolution.

“It would actually hinder the enforcement of our legally adopted laws and encourage disrespect for the rule of law,” Kennedy said.

Supporters of the resolution say they are working to get it on the agenda for discussion at the next commission meeting.