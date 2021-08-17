Report: Greenville man to be charged in death of 5-year-old

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Child abuse charges in the case of a 5-year-old girl of Greenville are set to be amended after the child died on Sunday, according to a report.

The Daily News in Greenville is reporting that authorities on Aug. 11 responded to a home on E. Oak Street near W. Carson City Road where a 5-year-old girl was not breathing. Officers were able to help her breath again. She was then taken to a hospital in Greenville where staff found more serious injuries that aren’t typical for normal childhood activities.

The boyfriend of the child’s parent, Armin Hadzik, 30, was babysitting her at the time. He was charged Aug. 12 with first-degree child abuse with intent less than murder.

The child was transferred to the intensive care unit at a Grand Rapids hospital. She died on Sunday.

Hadzik is now facing a second-degree murder charge. He was set to be arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday afternoon, but the hearing was postponed to allow him time to seek an attorney.

Bond has been denied for Hadzik.

He was asked by the judge to retain an attorney by Friday.