GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A recently released report from Greenville Public Safety reveals more details about how an explosion at the Dicastal plant happened.

On March 17, a large explosion injured a worker at Dicastal North America in Greenville. The report described the injured worker as a man from China who recently came to the United States to work at the plant. He had been working there approximately two weeks, the report said.

The victim told investigators a valve had frozen and he was told to remove it. When he used a hand grinder to remove those bolts, the sparks ignited aluminum dust nearby and exploded, according to the report.

The worker suffered severe burns on his arms, hands and neck area. Investigators have ruled the explosion accidental.

Dicastal North America has a history of fires and OSHA violations at the site. The Greenville Daily News reports this was the fourth fire call at the plant this year. It had a dust explosion in January, a roof fire in February and smoke in the plant a week before the explosion.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration website lists eight violations at the Dicastal plant in Greenville. After working with the regulator, they were fined nearly $27,000.