STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man who walked away from an adult foster care home in Stanton.

Kenneth Trembath, 61, is a white man standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at the foster care home in Stanton around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444 or 911.