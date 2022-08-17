GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Greenville girl.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety said Alayna Wyma, 12, was last seen leaving her house with some personal items around 10 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing the next day by her family.

She is described as being around 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown pants with tan hearts, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Department of Public Safety through Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253.