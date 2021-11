HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman last seen in the Howard City-area.

Sarah Rachel Ballard, 41, was last heard from on Nov. 22, Michigan State Police said in a release.

MSP says her family is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as standing at 5’7″ tall, 135 lbs with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.