EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have found a vehicle of interest after a hit-and-run driver killed one teenager and injured two others Tuesday night.

The vehicle is being taken for further processing, Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Robinson said Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eureka Township, northwest of Greenville.

A 14-year-old boy died on scene, and two other boys were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considering life-threatening.

Thursday morning, police said they believed the vehicle involved was a dark blue or purple 1999 to 2005 VW Jetta.

MSP would not confirm to News 8 where the vehicle of interest was located, nor would police say whether they had identified a person of interest.