Police: Alcohol a factor in Greenville crash

A photo of a crash on Greenville West Drive on June 20, 2019.

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenville officers say alcohol is a factor in a crash involving a single axle truck.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Greenville West Drive.

Dennis Magirl, director of Greenville Department of Public Safety, says the driver went around a curve and lost control of the truck.

Magirl says the road was shut down for several hours while authorities move the truck.

The truck was carrying recycled plastic materials, but nothing toxic, according to Magirl.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crash as an operating while intoxicated incident.

Magirl says it will take seven to 10 days for the blood alcohol results to come back.

The legal limit for blood alcohol content for people driving commercial vehicles is 0.04.