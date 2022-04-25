CRYSTAL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested Saturday early morning after her pickup truck crashed into a home in Crystal.

Around 12:20 a.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Officer were sent to West Lake Street near North Shore Drive after receiving reports that a pickup truck had crashed into a home in the area.

Responding deputies learned that a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 23-year-old Crystal woman, went off the roadway at a curve in the road and hit the corner of a house.

Neither the driver, her passenger, a 37-year-old Crystal man, nor the two people inside the home were hurt.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The sheriff’s office said she is being held in the Montcalm County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.