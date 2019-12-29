Pickup truck crashes into buggy in Montcalm County

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone is expected to be OK after a pickup truck crashed into an Amish buggy in Montcalm County.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on North Bailey Road, about a mile from Coral Road in Maple Valley Township.

Michigan State Police say the driver didn’t see the buggy and crashed into it.

Everyone in the buggy was fine. The driver of the pickup was hurt, but is going to be OK, troopers say.

Troopers are investigating to determine if speed or alcohol were involved.