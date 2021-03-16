Body found after house fire near Howard City

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was found dead after a house fire in Montcalm County Monday.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire at a house on County Line Road near the intersection of Culter Road in Reynolds Township, northwest of Howard City.
After battling the fire, authorities found a body inside the house, which is considered a total loss.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the identity of the victim but noted a 75-year-old man lived at the house.
The cause of the fire and death remain under investigation.