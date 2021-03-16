Body found after house fire near Howard City

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A body was found after a fire broke out at a house in Montcalm County’s Reynolds Township on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Courtesy Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was found dead after a house fire in Montcalm County Monday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire at a house on County Line Road near the intersection of Culter Road in Reynolds Township, northwest of Howard City.

After battling the fire, authorities found a body inside the house, which is considered a total loss.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the identity of the victim but noted a 75-year-old man lived at the house.

The cause of the fire and death remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links