STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 8,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Montcalm County.

As of 4:10 p.m., 8,264 customers are without power, according to the Consumers Energy power map.

The map estimates power will be restored around 7:30 p.m.

It is not yet known what caused the power outage.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Montcalm County that will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Stay with News 8 for updates.