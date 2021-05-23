One man dead after fatal one car crash in Montcalm County

Montcalm County

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

SIDNEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a one car crash that left a man dead Saturday evening.

Troopers arrived on scene around 9 pm on M-66 near Dick Rd in Montcalm County where their investigation showed a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling North when the truck crossed the center line and left the road, hitting a large tree in the process.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Sidney, MI, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but still died at the scene.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links