One man dead after fatal one car crash in Montcalm County

SIDNEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a one car crash that left a man dead Saturday evening.

Troopers arrived on scene around 9 pm on M-66 near Dick Rd in Montcalm County where their investigation showed a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling North when the truck crossed the center line and left the road, hitting a large tree in the process.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Sidney, MI, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but still died at the scene.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.