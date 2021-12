A photo of the scene on M-91 near Sidney Road in Montcalm Township after the crash. (courtesy MSP)

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after a crash near Greenville Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on M-91 near Sidney Road in Montcalm Township.

A woman driving a pickup truck was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline, Michigan State Police said in a release. It said she hit a northbound semitruck head-on.

The woman, a 33-year-old from Greenville, died on scene, officials say.

The semitruck driver, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

MSP is investigating the crash.