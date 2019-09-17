Officials: Sheridan hospital ER not closing

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Those at the center of operations for Sheridan Community Hospital’s Emergency Room deny the department is at risk of closing.

Target 8 received several messages from community members concerned the 24/7 resource for rural Montcalm County will go away.

“We have no plans to close the ER at this time,” a spokesperson for the hospital board told Target 8. “The administration and board are in negotiations with the parties involved to prevent that from happening and the board remains optimistic that there will be no such event occurring anytime in the future.”

The negotiations come after the board ousted Randy Flechsig as CEO of the hospital. Since then, Jay Tans resigned as Chairperson of the SCH Board of Directors.

A call and email to hospital administration were not returned as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Grand River Emergency Medical Group, PLC currently staffs the ER in Sheridan. The group sent Target 8 the following statement: