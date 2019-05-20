NWS: No evidence of tornado in Montcalm County

EDMORE, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service says damage from Sunday’s storm in Montcalm County was not from a tornado.

A team from the NWS Grand Rapids office surveyed the damage Monday morning in Edmore, located approximately 27 miles northeast of Greenville.

The NWS says the damage was isolated to a cemetery and there was no evidence of a tornado.

The NWS estimates winds peaked at 60-70 mph in that area, shredding trees within the cemetery.

Marilyn Palmer’s parents are buried at the cemetery. She stopped by to check on their tombstone, which was scratched by a falling tree but otherwise OK.

“I was very thankful because it’s my parents and I love them dearly,” Palmer said.

On Monday, work crews from the village and volunteers cleaned up the debris.

Dennis Smith, an army veteran, stopped by to return American flags to the graves of those who’ve served.

He said the storm had tossed them everywhere.

“Came out here and man, this place was just obliterated,” Smith, who first visited the cemetery Sunday night, said. “You couldn’t even see in here. I mean, it was all trees and branches.”

Smith said they have a Memorial Day service every year and hopes to have flags at the graves of each veteran by this weekend.

The NWS earlier confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down 60 miles south in Barry County, damaging three barns and downing trees and a telephone pole. No one was injured in the three minutes that tornado was on the ground.

Sunday’s storm sparked a brief tornado warning for parts of Barry and Eaton counties.

