HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Work is underway to pave the final section of the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail that connects Grand Rapids to Cadillac.

The trail is closed from Howard City to Big Rapids as the 21-mile stretch is paved.

David Heyboer, chairman of the Friends of the White Pine Trail, says the dream has always been to have the entire 92-mile trail paved. He said research shows that’s what hikers and bicyclists prefer.

“Everybody’s opinion was the trail stopped where the paving stops, so that area which was not paved got very sparse use,” Heyboer said.

Crews have been working their way north from Howard City clearing trees and preparing the ground for the new trail, which is expected to boost tourism.

“I get most of the calls from people around the country wanting to know when it’s gonna be paved because they don’t want to come from across the country to ride a gravel trail,” Heyboer said.

Scott Slavin, the northwest Lower Peninsula trails specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said funding came from the state, grants and private donation to pave additional sections over the years. The $9.6 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan funded the last stretch.

“The logic of paving it is to improve the user experience, so if folks that have a disability, that have wheelchairs or some type of mobility device, they can utilize that on the paved trail surface,” Slavin said.

Friends of the White Pine Trail say the project marks a major step to improving the trail for future generations.

“Over the years it has been a long long struggle but it’s been worth it, every bit of it. When you’re out here and you see all these people in a good, safe environment having a good time, it’s just a great day to be out here,” Slavin said.

The paving project is expected to be done before Dec. 1.