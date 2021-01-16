Woman in critical condition dies after shooting near Stanton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was in critical condition after a shooting in Montcalm County earlier this week has died, the Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Evergreen Township near the intersection of Ann and Janet streets. Two women were shot during the incident. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

MSP announced that the woman in critical condition died Saturday afternoon. They said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, two people were arrested at the scene. At the time, MSP believed an additional four people were involved in the incident and weren’t accounted for.

“They came in a vehicle to this address for some sort of transaction — which we’re looking into what that transaction was — and it ended up in gunfire,” MSP Lt. Christian Clute said at the scene on Wednesday.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 989.352.8444 or 911.