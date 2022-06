The scene of a water rescue on Crystal Lake in Crystal Township. (June 25, 2022)

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There is an ongoing water rescue happening at Crystal Lake, east of Stanton on Saturday evening, police say.

Michigan State Police and Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area. Police have closed the beach and cleared the water of boats.

Officers wrapped yellow caution tape around trees and street signs surrounding the beach.

A dive team is also on scene.

