MSP treating March deaths near Greenville as murder-suicide

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The deaths of two people in a large fire southeast of Greenville are being considered a murder-suicide, police say.

Michigan State Police told News 8 Friday that while their investigation is still underway, the evidence they have now indicates that William Wyckoff killed his wife Serafina Wyckoff, set the fire and then took his own life.

Emergency responders were called to the Wyckoffs’ property on West Fenwick Road west of Grow Road in Fairplain Township on the morning of March 18.

There, they found two houses on the same property on fire. By the time the flames were out, the roof of one was destroyed and the house was considered a total loss. The other, larger home burned to the ground.

The two bodies were discovered in the wreckage of the larger house. They soon identified one of the bodies as that of Serafina Wyckoff, 68. It took longer to positively identify the other body as that of William Wyckoff because of how much damage it sustained.