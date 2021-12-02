MSP testimony: Murder suspect admitted to stabbing victim

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Trufant man fatally stabbed another man as the victim lay sleeping, court documents show.

Zachary Corcoran , 37, was charged Tuesday with open murder in the death of Stephen Harrington, 68.

Michigan State Police say Corcoran walked into their Lakeview Post Monday afternoon and confessed to killing Harrington. In court, police testified he said that “Steve was either dead or hurt.” Police say there was blood on his pants and in his car.

He told police where they could find Harrington at their home in Pine Township, between Howard City and Greenville. When police went there, they found Harrington lying in a bed.

He had been stabbed repeatedly, court records show. They found a knife and scissors on the nightstand next to the body.

Detectives say that when they interviewed Corcoran, he told them he had attacked Harrington with the knife while he slept and then used the scissors to try to remove his head.

Harrington had last been seen alive by a neighbor late Saturday afternoon. At the time, the neighbor said, Harrington told him that Corcoran was struggling with his mental health.

Corcoran is being held in the Montcalm County Jail without bond. He is expected back in court for a hearing on Dec. 15.