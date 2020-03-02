MSP: Toddler found dead at home near Stanton

Michigan State Police on W. Stanton Road near Dickerson Lake to investigate the suspicious death of a child. (March 2, 2020)

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a little girl west of Stanton.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on W. Stanton Road east of N. Hillman Road in Douglass Township.

Michigan State Police said the child, not yet 2, was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived. Attempts to revive the girl were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene tape is blocking off a small house on W. Stanton. Several MSP vehicles, including a mobile forensics lab, are on the scene.