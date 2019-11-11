Closings & Delays
MSP: Shooter misses man, hits woman in hand

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in the hand in rural northwest Montcalm County Monday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Backus Road near Dickerson Lake Road in Pine Township, northwest of Stanton.

Michigan State Police say a 51-year-old man fired a shot toward a 73-year-old man. He missed, however, and the bullet hit a 56-year-old woman in the hand.

The 51-year-old gave himself up to troopers and was arrested, police said.

The woman was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

