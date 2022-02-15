MSP seeks woman after car found near Howard City

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman whose car was discovered parked along the road near Howard City.

Brittany Barrington, 26, of Newaygo, is described as 5-foot-10 and about 185 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Michigan State Police say her car was found on M-82 west of US-131 in Reynold Township, west of Howard City, around noon Tuesday. Her things were still inside but there was no sign of Barrington.

MSP said Barrington’s family is worried for her.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 911 or the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.