FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a man driving a moped near Greenville.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplain Township, east of Greenville.

The moped, driven by a 44-year-old Sheridan man, was heading eastbound on Fenwick Road when an eastbound sedan struck it in the roadway. The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a maroon 2006 to 2013 model Chevrolet Impala, according to an MSP news release.

A stock photo of a maroon Chevrolet Impala. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.