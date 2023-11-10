EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a school bus was rear-ended Friday morning near Greenville.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in Eureka Township, on County Farm Road near North Backus Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a 19-year-old woman from Lyons was driving west on County Farm Road when she hit the back of a school bus.

No students on the bus seemed to be injured, according to MSP. They were loaded onto another bus and taken to Greenville Public Schools.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, troopers said. The extent of her injuries was not clear.

Troopers are investigating. They believe speed and distracted driving may have been involved.