MSP: multiple cars hit during RV police chase, 2 arrested

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were arrested, a deputy was injured and multiple cars were damaged after a police chased in Lakeview Saturday, which ended after the RV went the wrong way on US-131.

The chase started in the area of M-91 and M-46, when troopers responded to reports of an RV driving erratically, Michigan State Police said in a release.

Troopers say they saw the driver go through the red light for M-91 after passing nine cars stopped at the light.

They say they tried to pull the RV over, but the RV would not stop. Troopers passed the RV and made eye contact with the driver, who is described as an older woman, but the driver continued.

For the safety of other drivers the troopers did not chase after her, but continued following her west on M-46 and then south on Federal Highway.

The driver then got on M-82 going west.

At M-82 and Amy School Road, troopers say they tried to get the RV to stop using stop sticks. They say the RV suddenly crossed all lanes of traffic and almost hit a MSP vehicle, but the stop sticks did give the driver a flat tire.

But the driver continued on, getting onto southbound US-131, and eventually exiting at Cannonsville Road.

Troopers got in front of the RV to try to get it to turn, but they say the RV rear-ended the trooper and then hit another patrol car.

The driver then got back onto US-131, this time going the wrong way on north bound US-131.

Traffic was already backed up because of an unrelated car fire, MSP says, but the RV went in-between the two lanes of traffic, hitting at least four cars in doing so.

It used a cross-over to get onto southbound US-131, and then exited onto 17 Mile Road.

At that point, MSP troopers say they performed a PIT maneuver, and were able to get the RV to stop.

They say two women in the RV were arrested.

Troopers say they found several large electronics that they believe were stolen from the Mount Pleasant Walmart.

A deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s department who was responding to help MSP was hit by a different driver on US-131 and 17 Mile Road. Authorities say she was taken to the hospital with back and neck pain.

No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone who was involved in the crash and had damage to their car from the RV should contact Trooper Lewis at the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.