MSP on scene of standoff near Greenville

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have surrounded a home east of Greenville as they attempt to get a suspect to surrender.

The scene is on M-66 near M-57. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team — a SWAT team — has responded.

MSP says the suspect, who is believed to be armed, refused to come out of his house.

The suspect has outstanding felony warrants, according to MSP, though the agency did not list precisely what crimes those were for.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

