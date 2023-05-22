The scene following a crash on Sidney Road in Evergreen Township on May 22, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A nurse rescued a mother and child from a burning car following a crash southeast of Stanton Monday morning, police say.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday on Sidney Road near Stevenson Road in Evergreen Township. Michigan State Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a Subaru head-on.

The Subaru caught fire. A nurse who was driving by stopped and pulled a 29-year-old Crystal woman and her 6-year-old daughter from the burning car, MSP said. The mother and daughter were hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 37-year-old Crystal man, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

MSP was investigating what caused the crash.