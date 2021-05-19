MSP: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Montcalm County Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Coral Road near Masters Road in Maple Valley Township, southeast of Howard City.

State police said the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Coral Road when he failed to follow the curve and struck a 2007 GMC pickup truck, driven by a 39-year-old Howard City woman.

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Greenville man, was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck was not injured.

State police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.