MSP: Montcalm County man beaten to death; 1 arrested

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Howard City man is in custody for the deadly beating of another man from Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say the crime happened Saturday night in a home near McBride and North Bailey roads located in Maple Valley Township, about 5 miles southeast of Howard City.

Troopers called to the home say they found a badly beaten man who was unresponsive. State police and emergency medical crews tried to revive the man using CPR, but he died at the scene.

MSP is withholding the name of the victim while they notify his family, but say he is a 57-year-old man from Coral.

Police later arrested a 30-year-old Howard City man in connection to the beating death. He remains in the Montcalm County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Michigan State Police plan to release his name once he’s formally charged in the case.