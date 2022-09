GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help search for a possible runaway teen out of Greenville.

Kyle Allen Pratt, 16, was reported as a possible runaway on Aug. 25, according to a tweet by MSP. Police believe he is in the Grand Rapids area and say he has been spotted driving a gray SUV.

Anyone with information on Pratt’s location is asked to call Sgt. Rowell at 248.514.7349.